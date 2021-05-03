10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 3rd, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-four (24). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred forty (2240).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-one (21) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37467-10-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-5.html