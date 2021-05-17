10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 17th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-six (36). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred ninety-two (2292).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-five (35) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred twenty-nine ...



