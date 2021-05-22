10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 21st, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases eighty-two (82). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand three hundred fifty-six (2356).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-seven (77) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred forty-seven (2247). ...



