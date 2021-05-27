10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 27th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases eighty-one (81). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand four hundred four (2404).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-eight (78) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-eight (28).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred ninety-five (2295). ...



