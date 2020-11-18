10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 18th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of seven (7) persons; bringing the total active cases to sixty- six (66). The total number of confirmed cases is now nine hundred and sixty- four (964).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty (60) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- four (24).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased ...



