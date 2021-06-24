10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his deepest sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 33rd COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. He wishes the family much strength during this time.

As of June 24th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty-two (52). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred ninety-four (2594).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-seven (47) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37922-10-covid-19-recoveries-today-11.html