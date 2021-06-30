10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 30th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-eight (38). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred eighteen (2618).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-four (34) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-three (33).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand five hundred forty-seven ...



