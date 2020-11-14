10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 24th Covid-19 victim, who passed away. He wishes the family peace and strength during this difficult time.

As of November 13th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to sixty- four (64). The total number of confirmed cases is now nine hundred and twenty- three (923).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- seven (57) ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36144-10-covid-19-recoveries-today-3.html