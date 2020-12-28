10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek extends his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 27th Covid-19 victim, who passed away. He wishes the family peace and strength during their time of bereavement.

As of December 28th; the number of confirmed cases remains at one thousand four hundred and eleven (1411) due to pending results from testing done yesterday. Ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty-six (86).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-two (82) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain ...



