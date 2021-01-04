10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 4th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixty-eight (68). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and sixty-five (1465).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-six (66) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred ...



