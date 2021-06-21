10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—

As of June 20th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty-six (56). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred seventy-five (2575).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty one (51) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-two (32).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred ...



