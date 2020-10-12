10 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 12th, there were ten (10) COVID-19 recoveries recorded; reducing the total active cases to fifty- six (56). The total number of confirmed cases remains at seven hundred and ten (710).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- two (52) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized, three (3) patients are at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is at the Louis Constant Fleming hospital on the French side. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case ...



