10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 14th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to fifty (50). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and twenty-nine (729).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty- seven (47) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center, and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to ...



