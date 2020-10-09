10 years since 10-10-10: A predominant feeling of disappointment. | SMN NEWS

The Hague:— The Ministers Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten, Mr. Anthony Begina, Mr. Eddy Paris (interim) and Mr. René Volenius, alongside the Secretary of State for Kingdom Relations Mr. Raymond Knops, received the first copies of the book Koninkrijk op Eieren (Kingdom on Eggshells) about the 10 years since 10-10-10.

On October 10th, 2010, the country of the Netherlands Antilles was dissolved, the new countries Curaçao and Sint Maarten were formed, and Bonaire, Statia, and Saba were made into special municipalities of the Netherlands. This all happened simultaneously, which made it a unique operation. Yet, has this operation ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35888-10-years-since-10-10-10-a-predominant-feeling-of-disappointment.html