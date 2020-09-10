100 SXM Entrepreneurs to Benefit from Mega MentorFest. | SMN News

~Mega Mentorfest takes place online on September 18-19 and focuses on Caribbean based entrepreneurs~

PHILIPSBURG:—- On August 27, 2020, MicroMentor by Mercy Corps and Bacardi along with its local consultants on the islands of Bahamas, US Virgin Islands, and St. Maarten, hosted the first virtual speed mentoring event. Fifteen (15) global experts from Asia, Europe, USA, and the Caribbean did live Q&A sessions with close to 100 entrepreneurs from the islands.

Due to the success of the first virtual speed mentoring event, another two-day event will be hosted on September 18-19, 2020. The improved event, known as Mega MentorFest,

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35655-100-sxm-entrepreneurs-to-benefit-from-mega-mentorfest.html