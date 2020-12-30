11 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 30th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty-seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and thirty-four (1434).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-five (85) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three ...



