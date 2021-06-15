11 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 15th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixty-nine (69). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred forty-three (2543).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-three (63) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-two (32).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred forty-two ...



