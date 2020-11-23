11 confirmed COVID-19 cases today | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 22nd, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the total active cases to ninety- two (92). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and seven (1007).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety (90) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at eight hundred and ninety (890). One hundred and eighty- one (181) ...



