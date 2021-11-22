11 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 22nd, there were no positive cases recorded. Eleven (11) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-six (26). The total number of confirmed cases remains at four thousand five hundred sixty-one (4561).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-six (26) people in home isolation. Zero (0) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred sixty (4460). Sixteen (16) people remain ...



