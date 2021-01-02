11 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 1st, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eleven (11) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty-nine (89). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and fifty-eight (1458).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-seven (87) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36495-11-covid-19-recoveries-today-4.html