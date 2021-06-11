11 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 11th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eleven (11) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-three (73). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred eighteen (2518).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-nine (69) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-one (31).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred fourteen ...



