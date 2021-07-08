11 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 8th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however eleven (11) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventeen (17). The total number of confirmed cases is two thousand six hundred thirty-three (2633).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifteen (15) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand five hundred eighty-two (2582). Twenty-six ...



