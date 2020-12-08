11 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 8th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of eleven (11) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- four (94). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and sixty-one (1161).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-eight (88) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten ...



