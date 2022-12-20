11 Inmates Celebrated At Graduation Ceremony. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention held its End of Term Ceremony for its piloted Prison Education Program (PEP) on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Prison Director Mr. Steven Carty welcomed the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson and her support staff, the Creative Leadership and Innovation Management Bureau (CLIMB) foundation instructors, Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention staff, inmates, and family and friends of the inmates. Mr. Carty congratulated the inmates for their progress and encouraged them to continue learning. He extended his gratitude to the CLIMB foundation for providing an inclusive education program that ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42055-11-inmates-celebrated-at-graduation-ceremony.html