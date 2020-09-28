11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 90 active cases being monitored. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 27th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the total active cases to ninety (90). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and forty- four (644).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- six (86) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred

