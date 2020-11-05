11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 4th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the total active cases to eighty (80). The total number of confirmed cases is now eight hundred and seventy (870).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy (70) people in home isolation. Nine (9) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at seven hundred and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36073-11-new-confirmed-covid-19-cases.html