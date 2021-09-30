11 PM Business closure to be extended. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministerial Regulation to scale back the hours of nightlife, which was signed by the Ministries of TEATT and VSA, will be extended. Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. Omar Ottley stated that the announcement of an October 1st reopening was an optimistic one, as he hoped that St. Maarten would have been able to contain the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant. To date, we are still over 100 cases and sadly we have lost 6 persons within the last week due to COVID – 19.



The Minister went on to state that he has been in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38683-11-pm-business-closure-to-be-extended.html