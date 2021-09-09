117 fines issued by police on one day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police KPSM warns motorists once again that they must have their vehicles in technical working order and have their car registration documents in their vehicle when driving on public roads.

In a traffic check held earlier in the week, the group of officers issued a total of 117 fines to several drivers in one day.

Most of the vehicles fined did not meet the technical requirements or the drivers had their driver’s licenses or other documents on them. Several drivers were also fined for driving without seat belts or scooter riders not wearing a helmet. Specific ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38498-117-fines-issued-by-police-on-one-day.html