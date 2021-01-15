12 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 15th, there were twelve (12) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty-three (123). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand six hundred and forty-one (1641).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty-three (123) people in home isolation. We are pleased to announce that there are no patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first ...



