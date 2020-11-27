12 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 27th, there were twelve (12) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of eight (8) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- two (92). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and fifty- three (1053).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-nine (89) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



