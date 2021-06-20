12 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 19th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixty-one (61). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred seventy (2570).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty-seven (57) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-two (32).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred seventy-seven ...



