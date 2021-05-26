12 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 26th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases eighty-four (84). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand three hundred ninety-four (2394).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-two (82) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-eight (28).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred eighty-two (2282). ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37676-12-covid-19-recoveries-today-4.html