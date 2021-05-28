12 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 28th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases seventy-six (76). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand four hundred eleven (2411).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-four (74) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-eight (28).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand three hundred seven (2307). ...



