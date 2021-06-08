12 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 30th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. He wishes the family strength during their time of grief.

As of June 8th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-five (75). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand four hundred ninety-five (2495).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-one (71) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are ...



