12 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of June 9th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-one (71). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred three (2503).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-six (66) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty (30).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand four hundred two ...



