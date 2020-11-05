12 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 23rd Covid-19 victim, who passed away today. He wishes the family much strength during their time of bereavement.

As of November 5th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy-four (74). The total number of confirmed cases is now eight hundred and seventy- seven (877).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty- four (64) ...



