12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 10th, there were twelve (12) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there were a recovery rate of three (3) persons; increasing the total active cases to eighty- one (81). The total number of confirmed cases is now nine hundred and eight (908).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-three (73) people in home isolation. Eight (8) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- three (23).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36111-12-new-confirmed-covid-19-cases.html