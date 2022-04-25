12 New Customs Officers Sworn in by Minister Richardson. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Twelve enthusiastic new customs officers of the Class of 2022 took their oath in the presence of Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson at a symbolic ceremony held on Friday, April 22, at the Government Administration Building. This is the first group of cadets to complete their training course carried out by the customs department on the directives of Minister Richardson.

