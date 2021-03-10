1249 Companies Processed by SSRP Payroll Support Team. | SMN NEWS

~Open cases with missing documents are 6% of total cases~

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Finance and SZV announce that there currently is no backlog for Sint Maarten Stimulus and Relief, Payroll Support. Though there are open cases awaiting further documentation, that is merely 6% of the total cases processed for Payroll Support.

Though liquidity negotiations with the Netherlands had quite a few delays, payments were executed as quickly as possible. The 78 companies (open cases) still have time to submit their missing documents and receive support. Every case was processed within a two-month time frame, including companies that didn’t qualify ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37003-1249-companies-processed-by-ssrp-payroll-support-team.html