13 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of July 19th, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-six (36). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred seventy-seven (2677).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-two (32) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred seven ...



