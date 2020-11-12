13 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 11th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of thirteen (13) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy (70). The total number of confirmed cases is now nine hundred and ten (910).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty- three (63) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- three (23).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to ...



