13 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 2nd, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty (80). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand four hundred and sixty-two (1462).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-seven (77) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36497-13-covid-19-recoveries-today-3.html