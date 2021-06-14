13 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 32nd COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. He wishes the family strength during this time.

As of June 14th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixty-eight (68). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand five hundred thirty-two (2532).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-two (62) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients are hospitalized at ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37843-13-covid-19-recoveries-today-6.html