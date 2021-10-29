13 new police officers join KPSM ranks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM has added thirteen new police officers to its ranks with the graduation of the Basic Police Training BPO Class of 2018 on Friday morning.

The new officers took their oath before Justice Minister Anna Richardson in front of the Walter R. Kramers Building (Police Headquarters). They received their completion certificates from Chief Inspector R. Appelhof of the Netherlands Police Academy, and had their epaulets, signaling their change of rank from cadet to police officer, changed by their family members.

