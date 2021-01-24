14 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of January 24th, there were fourteen (14) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, three (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and forty-five (145). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand seven hundred and forty-nine (1749).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and forty-five (145) people in home isolation. No patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36637-14-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-2.html