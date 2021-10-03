14 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 2nd, there were fourteen (14) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twelve (12) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty-two (162). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand three hundred twenty-one (4321).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty-two (152) people in home isolation. Ten (10) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty-six (66).

