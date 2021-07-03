14 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—As of July 3rd, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fourteen (14) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-six (26). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred twenty (2620).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-two (22) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-three (33).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand five hundred sixty-one (2561). ...



