15 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 24th, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, (3) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty-one (121). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and eighty- five (1385).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and sixteen (116) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36462-15-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-2.html