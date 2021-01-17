15 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of January 17th, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty-eight (128). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand six hundred and fifty-six (1656).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty-seven (127) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



