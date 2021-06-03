15 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of June 2nd, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirteen (13) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-three (73). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand four hundred forty-eight (2448).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-nine (69) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-eight (28).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand three hundred forty-seven ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37754-15-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-7.html